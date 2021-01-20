Netflix Tops 200 Million Subs

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix added 8.5 million net subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2020, bringing its total membership base to 203.65 million.

The streaming giant expects to add 6 million net new customers in Q1 of 2021, which would take it to almost 210 million members. In 2020 it added a total of 37 million subs, a 31 percent increase on the 2019 gain. More than 80 percent of last year’s net adds came from outside of North America; EMEA accounted for 41 percent of full-year paid net adds. APAC was the second largest contributor to paid net additions, with a gain of 9.3 million customers.

Netflix delivered revenues of $6.6 billion in the period, a 21.5 percent year-on-year growth, with a net income of $542 million.

The U.S. and Canada segment delivered revenues of $3 billion from 73.9 million subs, up by 860,000 in the quarter. EMEA revenues were $2.1 billion from 66.7 million subs, a gain of 4.5 million. LatAm revenues were stable at $789 million from 37.5 million customers, up by 1.2 million in the quarter. AsiaPac revenues rose to $685 million from 25.5 million paid memberships.