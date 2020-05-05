NBCUniversal Sets New Organizational Structure

ADVERTISEMENT

NBCUniversal has put in place a new structure that aligns NBC Entertainment, the entertainment cable TV channels, the sports group, local stations and upcoming streaming service Peacock under one division, led by Mark Lazarus.

Lazarus will serve as chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. The new structure, which is effective immediately, closely aligns NBCUniversal’s television networks, including NBC Entertainment, Telemundo, the cable entertainment networks (USA, SYFY, Bravo, Oxygen, E!, Universal Kids), international networks and Peacock. He will also continue to oversee the NBC Sports Group, owned television stations and affiliate relations.

The company’s news networks will be organized into a single unit and led by Cesar Conde, who assumes the newly created role of chairman of NBCUniversal News Group, which now includes NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC.

“This is the right structure to lead NBCUniversal into the future during this transformational time in the industry,” said Jeff Shell, CEO of NBCUniversal. “Mark has a proven track record across every aspect of our television business from sports to local stations to entertainment. He is the ideal leader to oversee our television and streaming portfolio in this newly formed division, which allows us to have a more unified approach to our content strategy.”

Shell added, “Cesar is a well-respected, strategic leader who has succeeded in multiple roles at NBCUniversal since joining the company in 2013. Most recently, Cesar has overseen unprecedented growth at Telemundo, which under his leadership has become the number one Spanish-language network, and through its news division has played a critical role in the expansion of news operations, breaking news coverage and trailblazing political reporting. Cesar’s valuable and relevant experience leading broadcast networks and news divisions, combined with his high degree of integrity and proven management skills, make him the right person to lead our news group into the future.”

Both Lazarus and Conde report directly to Shell.

NBC News Group President Andy Lack has decided to step down and will transition out of the company at the end of the month. Noah Oppenheim, president of NBC News; Phil Griffin, president of MSNBC; and Mark Hoffman, chairman of CNBC, will now report to Conde. A new leader of Telemundo Enterprises, replacing Conde, will be announced later. Until then, the Telemundo leadership team will report to Lazarus.

Rounding out the NBCUniversal senior management team, the following executives continue to report directly to Shell: Matt Bond, chairman of content distribution; Bonnie Hammer, chairman of NBCUniversal Content Studios; Kim Harris, executive VP and general counsel; Kathy Kelly-Brown, senior VP of strategic initiatives; Anand Kini, executive VP and chief financial officer; Donna Langley, chairman of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group; Ron Meyer, vice chairman; Adam Miller, executive VP; Craig Robinson, executive VP and chief diversity officer; Tom Williams, chairman and CEO of Universal Parks & Resorts; and Linda Yaccarino, chairman of advertising sales and client partnerships.

Under the new structure, the following executives will lead businesses reporting to Lazarus: Frances Berwick, president of lifestyle networks; Ken Bettsteller, president of international networks; Peter Bevacqua, president of NBC Sports Group; Philip Martzolf, president of NBCUniversal Affiliate Relations; Chris McCumber, president for entertainment networks; Valari Staab, president of NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations; Matt Strauss, chairman of Peacock; and Paul Telegdy, chairman of NBC Entertainment.