NATPE Unveils 2022 Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards Recipients

NATPE has revealed the recipients of the 18th annual Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards, given to television professionals who exhibit extraordinary passion, leadership, independence and vision, including Whoopi Goldberg, Amy Poehler and William Shatner, among others.

The 2022 awards will be presented to Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman Channing Dungey; Oscar, Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner Whoopi Goldberg; film and television writer, producer and director Alex Kurtzman; actress, comedian, writer, producer and director Amy Poehler; storied talk show personality Maury Povich; programmer, producer and media investor Jeff Sagansky; and actor, director, producer, writer and recording artist William Shatner at a special reception on June 2 at the Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles.

This year will be the first time the ceremony takes place in Los Angeles. It was previously part of the NATPE Miami Marketplace and Conference.

“Bringing the Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards to Los Angeles for the first time is a milestone moment for NATPE,” said JP Bommel, president and CEO of NATPE. “This event is such an important part of our mission and to have it make its return in person, with such an accomplished group of creatives and executives being honored, is something we are very proud of.”