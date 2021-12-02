NATPE Reveals 2022 Iris Awards Recipients

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) has announced the recipients for the 2022 Iris Awards, which will be given out as part of NATPE Miami’s Station Group Summit on January 19.

During the ceremony hosted by Soledad O’Brien, Valari Dobson Staab, president of NBCUniversal Local, will receive the Lew Klein Award for Leadership. Emerson Coleman, senior VP of programming at Hearst Television, will be awarded the NATPE Chairman Award for Lifetime Achievement. The NATPE Enterprise Award will be given to Alex Paen, founder and president of Telco Productions, while the Award for Excellence, Television Performer, will go to Tamron Hall, host and executive producer of the Tamron Hall show.

Wolf Entertainment, the creator of the Law & Order, Chicago and FBI franchises, will receive the Award for Excellence, Global Content and Branding. The Award for Excellence, Television Program, Special or Series will go to Inside Edition, produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures.

In attendance to present or accept the awards are Deborah Norville, anchor of Inside Edition; Zeeko Zaki, star of Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television’s CBS series FBI; and Elliot Wolf, executive VP of Wolf Entertainment.

JP Bommel, president and CEO of NATPE, said: “The Station Group community is an essential part of NATPE, and as we continue to have important conversations about the shifts happening in the local content industry, it is essential that we spotlight the leaders of broadcast and syndicated television. The extraordinary talent and influential content and companies recognized at the IRIS Awards this year are indicative of the vibrant event we expect from the Station Group Summit overall.”