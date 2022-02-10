NATPE Budapest Returns, New Events Slated

ADVERTISEMENT

NATPE has revealed its calendar of events, both in person and virtual, planned for 2022, including NATPE Budapest returning from June 27 to 30.

The NATPE Virtual: 2022 Station Group Summit “The Power of Local Television” is set for February 17. NATPE Virtual: “The Evolution and Transformation of Television” takes place April 17.

The 2022 IRIS Awards are now set for May 17. Originally planned for NATPE Miami 2022, the awards reception will now be invitation-only and take place during the Upfronts in New York City.

On June 1, NATPE Hollywood takes over the W Hotel in Hollywood, featuring keynotes on international drama, a focus on unscripted, sessions on international co-productions, conversations on streaming and audience acquisition discussions.

Later in June, Budapest, Hungary, will mark the return of NATPE’s international conference and marketplace highlighted with international drama screenings.

NATPE Streaming Plus is set for September 12. The 4th Annual NATPE Streaming Plus will return to the W Hotel Hollywood.

JP Bommel, president and CEO of NATPE, commented, “True to our mission to be the indispensable resource in the content evolution, NATPE returns in a big way with a collection of unmissable events on both coasts and internationally that continue to provide connectivity, business intelligence and business opportunities for our members. We are so excited to be back together with all of you in May at the IRIS Awards. We are certain that each of these events will have an impact on our industry, including our brand new conference NATPE Hollywood.”