Helium Appoints Seven Studios Group Alum as CEO

Mark Fennessy’s Helium has tapped former Seven Studios Group Chief Executive Therese Hegarty as CEO.

Hegarty has extensive experience in program development, production and distribution. At Seven Studios Group, she helmed the group’s activities across Sydney, Melbourne, London, Auckland and Los Angeles. Prior to that, she served as VP of production and business for Beyond International.

“Therese is a highly talented and respected executive,” said Fennessy, Helium’s founder, chief creative officer and chair. “In balancing creative excellence with astute business acumen, she has achieved extraordinary things. She is perfectly suited to lead our vibrant young team, and I’m delighted she has agreed to join us.”

Hegarty said, “Mark is a hugely talented and successful executive, creative and a truly lateral thinker, and I am thrilled to be joining him and the wonderful Helium team. The company already has great momentum, and I am excited to build on that energy and field of opportunity to help shape Helium’s future growth in the Australian and global content market.”