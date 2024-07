ADVERTISEMENT

Media Partners Asia’s (MPA) ampd subsidiary has launched Vision, a new analytics platform for VOD insights across Asia.

The enhanced service delivers cross-consumption analysis, exploring behavior across multiple services, and allows users to filter top-performing content by producer. It also enables users to conduct one-to-one title comparisons and view viewership data by time slot.

Vivek Couto, managing and executive director at MPA, noted, “Following Vision’s MVP launch in Q3 2023, today’s release significantly enhances our analytical capabilities. Vision’s comprehensive interface and robust data offer valuable insights, enabling our clients to make informed decisions in a competitive market.”

The platform delivers seven dashboards—Top Title, Category Insights (revenues, subs, ARPUs, etc.), Customer Insights, Title Deep Dive, Content Insights Dashboard, Platform Insights Dashboard and Supply Insights Dashboard. It tracks viewership trends across Japan, Korea, Taiwan, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore.