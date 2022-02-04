MIPTV Counts 100-Plus Exhibitors Already Signed Up

ADVERTISEMENT

RX France has revealed that more than 100 exhibiting companies are already confirmed to participate in MIPTV 2022, two months ahead of its kick-off.

MIPTV is also reinforcing its established health and safety protocols that will include proof of full Covid-19 vaccination for all delegates to access the Palais des Festivals, in line with current French health measures.

Exhibitors so far include Aardman, Armoza Formats, ARTE France, CAKE, CJ ENM, Cineflix Rights, DCD Rights, Deutsche Welle, DR, Electric Entertainment, Federation Entertainment, FilmRise, Global Agency, Kanal D International, KBS Media, Lionsgate, M6, Mattel, Mercury Studios, NRK, ORF-Enterprise, Passion Distribution, Official Italian Pavilion, Red Arrow Studios International, SBS Content, SODEC—Quebec Creatif, SVT, Telefilm Canada, TF1 Studios, TVP, UniFrance, ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, Warner Bros., YLE and ZDF Enterprises.

Buyer and acquisitions executives are confirmed to attend from Amazon, ARTE, BBC, BritBox, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Cartoon Network, De Agostini, DR, France Télévisions, Globo Brazil, ITV, Mediaset Group Italy, Mega TV, Movistar+, Nine Network Australia, Nordic Entertainment Group/Viaplay, Orange, Pluto TV, Rai, Rakuten TV, RTE, RTL (Deutschland), RTL2, RTP, Seven Network Australia, Sky, STARZPLAY, SVT, ViacomCBS, WarnerMedia Kids & Family and YLE.

“MIPTV is back!” commented RX France’s entertainment division director and director of MIPTV, Lucy Smith. “Two months out from the market and we’re enjoying great momentum with confirmations continuing to come in daily. There is a huge appetite globally from the industry to gather in spring, and we look forward to hosting everyone soon.”