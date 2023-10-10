MIPCOM Spotlight: SPI International

ADVERTISEMENT

Arthur’s Whiskey is part of the SPI International MIPCOM offering.

Oscar-winning actor Diane Keaton stars as a woman whose life takes an unexpected turn when she uncovers her late husband’s invention: an elixir that rejuvenates its drinker.

Succession’s Sarah Snook stars in the thriller Run Rabbit Run, in which a fertility doctor who believes firmly in life and death challenges her own values and must confront a ghost from her past when she notices the strange behavior of her young daughter.

Meanwhile, Mad Men’s Jon Hamm leads the action in the comedy Corner Office as an employee who finds himself trapped in the absurdities of corporate life.

“Our rich catalog boasts a collection of over 1,000 high-production-value movies, encompassing both first-runs and timeless classics,” says Hubert Ornass-Kubacki, head of content sales. “Our mission is to provide buyers with an outstanding array of content options by customizing the distribution of our catalog to suit the specific needs of our partners’ customers.”