Lionsgate Ups Execs to Lead Transactional Home Entertainment Business

Lionsgate has promoted Adam Frank and Jill Anderson to lead its worldwide transactional home entertainment business, which covers transactional EST, VOD and packaged media.

Frank, who has been with the company for 12 years, has been promoted to executive VP of global partner management, sales and distribution. He will oversee the company’s global transactional digital and packaged media operations and head up sales, licensing and strategic planning initiatives for the home entertainment group.

Throughout his time with the company, Frank has overseen the digital home entertainment rollouts of the John Wick, The Hunger Games, Saw, The Expendables and Now You See Me franchises; Lionsgate Television’s Emmy-winning drama Mad Men; and the Academy Award-winning films La La Land, Knives Out, Wonder and Hacksaw Ridge. Prior to his promotion, he served as senior VP overseeing the worldwide transactional EST and VOD business.

Anderson, who just celebrated her 20-year anniversary with Lionsgate, has been promoted to head of home entertainment sales and partner management. She will oversee the digital home entertainment and packaged media sales teams. Her expanded responsibilities include digital home entertainment sales of Lionsgate’s library and portfolio of brands in addition to her ongoing responsibilities for overseeing packaged media sales. Previously, she served as senior VP of home entertainment sell-through sales.

During her tenure with Lionsgate, she has driven the success of the Steelbook segment with releases including Francis Ford Coppola’s Apocalypse Now, Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs, Kathryn Bigelow’s The Hurt Locker, James Cameron’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day and Akira Kurosawa’s Ran.

“Our transactional home entertainment business continues to thrive due to our team’s ability to create bespoke windowing strategies for our theatrical releases and library titles and over-convert across their PVOD, transactional EST, VOD and packaged media windows,” said Ron Schwartz, president of global licensing and distribution for Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. “Adam and Jill are extraordinarily talented ‘homegrown’ Lionsgate executives who are driving our transactional business to one of its strongest performances in recent years. With their strong relationships, industry expertise and business acumen, they will help lead its continued growth while capitalizing on new opportunities moving forward.”