In the Black Network (ITBN), a free streaming service highlighting Black content creators, is rolling out a slate of new FAST channels in partnership with Black Enterprise, African Diaspora Network TV, REVOLT Mixtape, HomesteadPlus, Shades of Black, World One TV and One Culture.

“The mission with ITBN has always been to bring quality Black content under one roof,” said James DuBose, CEO and founder. “With these FAST channels and our platform, we aim to be the best of Black culture in a centralized, subscription-free home. Plus outside of these exciting offerings, ITBN will announce some key original scripted productions in the coming months.”

The lineup of FAST channels on ITBN now exceeds 90 across a range of subjects, including music, sports, mental health, wellness, food and interior design.