Hugh Marks, Carl Fennessy Launch New Endeavor Content-Backed Studio

ADVERTISEMENT

Hugh Marks, former CEO of Nine Entertainment, and Carl Fennessy, co-founder of Endemol Shine Australia, have launched Dreamchaser, a Sydney-based full-service production and distribution studio with the backing of Endeavor Content.

The venture will partner with established and emerging creators to deliver Australian content to the global marketplace across scripted, factual and entertainment.

“We’re seeing an explosion of global demand for premium content from new and traditional television platforms that shows no sign of slowing,” Marks and Fennessy said in a joint statement. “At the same time, Australian creatives are at the forefront of many of the biggest shows in the world. There has never been a greater opportunity for global content to be developed and sold from this market.

“With Endeavor Content’s strategic partnership, Dreamchaser will be a unique home for our creative partners to realize all of their ambitions and for content commissioners to have confidence that Dreamchaser will be the Australian studio where those ambitions can be delivered.”

Endeavor Content Co-CEOs Chris Rice and Graham Taylor noted, “We are excited for Hugh and Carl to bring their combined industry expertise to launch Dreamchaser, harnessing Australia’s flourishing creative and production communities. With Dreamchaser, Australia solidifies its standing as a major global destination for best-in-class content, bringing next-level storytelling from new and established voices from the continent to export there and to the world beyond.”

The Dreamchaser team includes former Endemol Shine Australia execs Sara Horn as COO and Megan Rees-Williams as CFO. Monique Keller, previously with Fremantle Australia, joins the company as the head of development.

“We’re grateful to the amazing and highly experienced team that have agreed to go on this journey with us,” said Marks and Fennessy. “Their expertise and proven track record will help achieve Dreamchaser’s ambition of taking Australian creatives and their stories to the world.”