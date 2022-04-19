Kelija Productions to Adapt Marco Mouly Scammer Story

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelija Productions, part of the Asacha Media-owned Kabo Family, has secured the exclusive adaptation rights to Julie Madar’s book about Marco Mouly, one of the kings of the carbon tax scam, and his run from the law.

Madar’s book reveals the true and previously unpublished story about Mouly, who in 2016 was sentenced to eight years in prison for embezzling hundreds of millions of euros from the French government. He fled the country without a passport and spent the next five months in 14 different countries living out wild adventures and taking reckless risks until being arrested by Interpol in Geneva.

Madar said: “I’ve known Marco Mouly for years—from a distance. We never really spoke, but our fathers were childhood friends in Tunis, and that was enough to establish a link. Like millions of others, I watched the Netflix documentary The Lords of Scam and discovered this character that I certainly knew to be flashy but whose flamboyance I knew nothing about. Being a writer, screenwriter and director, I convinced him to tell me his story, about his childhood in the streets of Belleville to the Santé prison by way of this wild, months-long run from the law.”