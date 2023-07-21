Report: Hollywood Strikes to Impact SVOD Churn

ADVERTISEMENT

A new Whip Media survey finds that every major SVOD is likely to see higher churn if the Hollywood strikes significantly delay new U.S. original programming.

Though Hulu started with among the lowest percent of subscribers who said they might cancel (4.5 percent), it saw the largest increase on that measure when people considered the impact of the strikes on new U.S. original programming (15.3 percent).

Prime Video had 3.1 percent say they were likely to cancel based on their general satisfaction with the service, and 8.4 percent if original U.S. content is significantly delayed due to industry strikes.

For Max, those figures were 5.4 percent and 14.5 percent. For Disney+, it was 5.7 percent and 13.4 percent; Paramount+ was 11.9 percent and 26.9 percent; Peacock was 11.8 percent and 26.5 percent; and Apple TV+ was 11.4 percent and 24.4 percent.

Netflix appears to be least vulnerable to the impact of the strike on delays in the release of new U.S. original programming; it was the only service to see less than a 100 percent increase. Based on their general satisfaction with the service, 9.4 percent said likely to cancel, and 17.3 percent said likely to cancel pending the impact of the strikes on new U.S. original programming.

The survey was fielded to Whip Media’s U.S. panel of TV and film consumers from July 7 to 17, with respondents between the ages of 18 and 54.