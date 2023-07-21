Saturday, July 22, 2023
Darío Turovelzky Promoted at Paramount Global

Kristin Brzoznowski 1 day ago


Paramount Global has promoted Darío Turovelzky from senior VP to executive VP of broadcast and studios for Latin America.

The new position reports to Maria Kyriacou, president of broadcast and studios for international markets. It sees Turovelzky leading the business and operations of Paramount’s broadcast networks in Latin America, including Telefe and Chilevisión. He will also direct all original content in Spanish and Portuguese for Paramount’s new international studios business in Latin America: Paramount Television International Studios (PTIS).

He continues to work closely with José Calderoni, senior VP of streaming for Latin America, and Eduardo Lebrija, executive VP, regional leader and CCO for Latin America at Paramount Global.











