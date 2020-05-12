Hamilton Filmed Version Coming to Disney+ This Summer

ADVERTISEMENT

The premiere of the filmed version of the original Broadway production of Hamilton has been fast-tracked to debut on Disney+ around the world on July 3.

Filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016, Hamilton features Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton. The film is a move forward in the art of “live capture,” which brings its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way. It combines the best elements of live theater, film and streaming.

Producers for Hamilton, the film of the original Broadway production, include Miranda, Jeffrey Seller and Thomas Kail, who also directs.

“No other artistic work in the last decade has had the cultural impact of Hamilton—an inspiring and captivating tale told and performed in a powerfully creative way,” said Robert A. Iger, executive chairman of The Walt Disney Company. “In light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world, this story about leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is both relevant and impactful. We are thrilled to bring this phenomenon to Disney+ on the eve of Independence Day, and we have the brilliant Lin-Manuel Miranda and the team behind Hamilton to thank for allowing us to do so more than a year before planned.”

“I’m so proud of how beautifully Tommy Kail has brought Hamilton to the screen,” said Lin-Manuel Miranda. “He’s given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house. I’m so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4 weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down. I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen. I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it.”