ADVERTISEMENT

The Arabic streaming platform Shahid is bringing Grendizer U, a remake of the original Grendizer anime series, to its platform this month.

In 2022, a strategic partnership was struck between Dynamic Planning and Manga Productions to license UFO Robo Grendizer, more commonly known as Grendizer, and use it in products and characters for cities and entertainment events worldwide, except Japan. The new series is based on Go Nagai’s UFO Robo Grendizer.

The Grendizer U premiere on Shahid, set for July 5, has been made possible thanks to Manga Productions, a subsidiary of Mohammed Bin Salman Foundation “Misk.”

Tareq Al-Ibrahim, director of content at Shahid and director of MBC1 and MBC DRAMA, said: “Our strategic partnership with Manga Productions brings significant value to our audiences, appealing to a wide range of viewer categories and age groups. What sets Manga Productions apart in its industry is its commitment to high production and artistic standards, fused with creative content that delivers valuable social messaging and storytelling. This type of content and its messages align with the region’s culture values and resonate with audiences throughout the region, providing Arab families with a sophisticated, enjoyable, and entertaining viewing experience.”

Dr. Essam Bukhary, CEO of Manga Productions, commented: “We are pleased to announce the continuation of our partnership with Shahid, confirming that this partnership is an extension of our previous successful collaborations. It is worth mentioning that there have been several previous partnerships between Manga Productions and Shahid in showcasing prominent works such as The Journey movie, and the Future’s Folktales and Captain Tsubasa series. It is noteworthy that The Journey has made it to the top five anime films on the Shahid platform.”