Global SVOD Base to Hit 1.76 Billion in 2028

ADVERTISEMENT

There is still room for growth in the global SVOD space, Digital TV Research says, projecting the addition of 400 million subscribers between 2022 and 2028 to reach 1.76 billion.

The six major U.S.-based platforms will account for a little over half of that base, with 972 million subscribers, up from 711 million in 2022. That growth is expected to be driven by newer entrants to the space completing their global footprints.

By platform, Netflix, the most mature global SVOD player, will remain in front with 277 million customers in 2028, ahead of Prime Video’s 265 million and Disney+’s 222 million, with Paramount+ projected to be at 100 million, Max at 80 million and Apple TV+ at 29 million.

“Netflix will remain the largest platform despite Disney+ adding 57 million subscribers between 2022 and 2028,” said Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research. “Netflix will add 46 million subscribers.”

By 2028, 24 countries will have more than 10 million SVOD subscribers.