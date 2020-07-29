Global Agency to Rep Romantic Comedy Mr. Wrong

Thursday, July 30, 2020
Kristin Brzoznowski


Global Agency has picked up the international rights to the new FOX Turkey romantic comedy Mr. Wrong, starring Can Yaman and Ozge Gurel.

Mr. Wrong premiered on FOX Turkey and was the highest-rated series on Friday among all target audiences. It tells the story of Ezgi and Ozgur. A lifetime of betrayal destroys Ezgi’s hopes of ever finding Mr. Right, and when she meets the womanizer Ozgur, “Mr. Wrong,” it seems a recipe for disaster. But fate, and nagging mothers, conspire to seek a happy ending.

Izzet Pinto, founder and CEO of Global Agency, said: “Mr. Wrong was the most anticipated series of the summer. We are very happy to continue our cooperation with Gold Film and represent the new series of Can Yaman. This series is our first major collaboration with FOX TV and we look forward to building a stronger partnership.”

Yadigar Belbuken, FOX Networks Group Turkey’s VP of thematic channels and content distribution, said: “We’re delighted with the successful launch of the show and the buzz it’s been generating internationally at such an early stage. There seems to be an increase in demand for lighthearted content with humorous plot lines. We hope Mr. Wrong will resonate with viewers around the world. And to that end, we’re excited about our collaboration with Global Agency and hope to announce new titles in the coming months.”











