French SVOD Cinessance Launches in North America

Clément Monnet’s Cinessance, the first French-film streaming platform, has launched in the U.S. and Canada.

Cinessance’s catalog features movies starring actors such as Gérard Depardieu, Catherine Deneuve, Jean Gabin, Louis de Funès, Jean Dujardin, Ana Girardot, Marion Cotillard, Vincent Cassel, Audrey Tautou, Camille Cottin and Romy Schneider. Films such as Amélie, Call My Agent and La Piscine are available.

The platform has launched with an array of movies acquired from TF1 Studio, StudioCanal and EuropaCorp. It plans to expand its catalog to 500 movies as early as mid-2022.

U.S. and Canadian viewers can access Cinessance’s catalog for $6.99 a month or through pay-per-view options.

Monnet, founder and CEO, said, “I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve tried to watch a French movie and couldn’t find it online. Like many French expats, I try to stay connected with my roots and to share my culture with others, so I couldn’t be more excited to share the gift of French film via Cinessance.”