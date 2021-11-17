Beano Studios, DC Thomson Unveil Emanata Studios

ADVERTISEMENT

Beano Studios and DC Thomson have launched Emanata Studios to develop comic book properties for film and television, with deals already sealed with Westbrook Studios, Jerry Bruckheimer TV and Fox Entertainment.

The DC Thomson slate, the largest of its kind in the U.K., includes popular titles such as Dandy, Commando, Victor, Jackie and Bunty. Emanata Studios will operate as a division of Beano Studios, to be led by Mark Talbot as chief creative officer. He will continue to report into Beano Studios’ chairman, James Clayton, and CEO, David Guppy.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios is already working with Emanata on a drama based on the British comic book superhero The Amazing Mr X, who is featured in Dandy. Jerry Bruckheimer TV and CBS Productions are developing a live-action dramedy with Emanata based on Dennis the Menace. In addition, Fox Entertainment has picked up the rights for Bananaman and is developing an adult animation series with Bento Box.

A UKTV comedy live-action pilot script has been commissioned based on a character from Dandy. Screen Scotland has funded a drama based on the character Nick Jolly the Flying Highway Man from Hotspur. Properties are also in the works with Sky Studios, Drama Republic and MTV Entertainment Group.

“This is an incredibly unique place to be,” Talbot said. “This one-of-a-kind archive has preserved more than 2,000 stories and characters and Emanata is the perfect studio to reawaken them. For those who already know them, and new audiences ready to be entertained, we can’t wait to reintroduce the world to Bunty, The Supercats, Nick Jolly the Flying Highway Man alongside the incredible Beano IP at our disposal.”

Clayton added: “With sole ownership of the U.K.’s largest comic book archive and ever-increasing demand for premium content, it’s the perfect time for Emanata to renew these treasured stories and characters for modern audiences.”