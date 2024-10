ADVERTISEMENT

Cathy Rasenberger (Rasenberger Media), Ryan James and James Patrick (OTT Studio) and Geoff Clark (acTVe) have launched Free Live Sports, a streaming platform offering 100-plus live sports channels and thousands of on-demand sports movies, docs, series and highlights.

Free Live Sports has secured the rights to more than 100 channels of subscription-free sports and lifestyle programming (68 are live, 34 will be onboarded by the end of October). The platform launches with a wide selection of sports genres, including football, motorsports, MMA, fishing, poker, extreme sports, esports, racquet sports, billiards, cricket, college sports, major league sports and more.

A sampling of the sports channels include ACCDN, Big 12 Network, Willow Sports, Glory Kickboxing, PFL, Boxing TV, Mike Tyson TV, Motorsport.tv, MAVTV, MotoAmerica, PokerGo, Tennis Channel, Court Sports Network, Powder, SURFER, NitroCircus TV, Teton Gravity, World of Free Sports, CampusLore, Origin Sports, Billiard TV, Cornhole TV, ChessTV, Wired2Fish, Horse and Country, TNA Wrestling, Strongman Champions League, ChessTV, Perfect Game, BLEAV, SportsGrid Live, Outdoor America, Pursuit Up and more.

It is available in more than 75 countries, with a focus on established markets for CTV advertising. Its content is available across multiple devices: web, mobile, connected TVs, and set-top boxes. Free Live Sports is prioritizing its expansion in the U.S., with new app launches on ROKU and FIRE TV. Android, VIZIO, IOS, tvOS and other platforms launching soon.

“From the outset, we are providing fans with the opportunity to experience their favorite sports and competitions,” Free Live Sports founders and partners Rasenberger, James, Patrick and Clark said in a joint statement. “With our combined expertise in launching, marketing, operating, and optimizing cable and streaming channels and OTT apps, we are rapidly establishing ourselves as the primary FAST destination for millions of passionate sports fans.”

The partners added: “Our fans-first focus is why we are looking forward to partnerships with major sports leagues in the U.S. that already have, or are developing, their own branded FAST channels. Free Live Sports can help them broaden their reach and attract new fans within our rapidly growing user base.”