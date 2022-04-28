FilmRise Takes Rights to Full Moon Features Film Package

ADVERTISEMENT

FilmRise has secured a deal with Full Moon Features for the digital distribution rights to more than 200 film titles.

The deal grants FilmRise digital TVOD, SVOD, AVOD and FAST rights in the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean to the films. FilmRise will distribute the catalog of Full Moon Features films across the FilmRise Streaming Network, including its flagship channel FilmRise Free Movies & TV, as well as to third-party digital streaming platforms.

Among the films included in the deal are: Trancers, starring Helen Hunt; Art LaFleur (Field of Dreams); The Gingerdead Man, starring Gary Busey; Robot Wars, starring Lisa Rinna; and Unlucky Charms, starring Seth Peterson.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, said: “Full Moon Features has obtained a large cult following over the many years it’s been producing its signature horror, sci-fi and fantasy films. Their multi-title franchises, including Puppet Master, Subspecies and The Gingerdead Man, continue to entertain viewers. We are excited to add them to our library.”