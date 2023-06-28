FAST Festival Lines Up Fremantle’s Jens Richter

ADVERTISEMENT

The FAST Festival, taking place July 25 and 26, will feature a keynote from Jens Richter, CEO for commercial and international at Fremantle. You can register for the event here for free.

Richter oversees the global distribution of Fremantle’s finished program catalog and the company’s international content and acquisitions strategy. He also oversees Fremantle’s growing FAST channel D2C business and leads the international team who are based in ten local sales offices around the world.

The FAST Festival will explore the booming FAST and AVOD segment, delivering keynotes and panels with leading FAST channel operators, AVOD acquisition executives and distributors. It will be streamed live and available on-demand on www.FastFest.tv. Unlike other events requiring hefty registration fees, attendance to the FAST Festival is free, offering sponsors the opportunity to reach executives who subscribe to our five daily newsletters. Our virtual festivals attract an average of 1,700 participants.

