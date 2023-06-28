Newsflare to Distribute ViralHog Videos

ADVERTISEMENT

Newsflare has signed an agreement to make ViralHog’s library of user-generated videos available to publishers and producers worldwide via its global online transactional platform.

ViralHog, headquartered in Bozeman, Montana, is a premium content resource for digital publishers, broadcast news, documentary and entertainment producers and provides rights protection and monetization for its content contributors.

“We are extremely pleased to partner with ViralHog on our shared mission to provide the best user-generated video content to the world’s publishers and producers,” said Matt Hall, chief operating officer of Newsflare. “Adding Viral Hog’s extensive library to our existing 350,000 videos further cements Newsflare as the go-to global leader for the largest selection of quality user-generated videos. The wide diversity of ViralHog’s content combined with the worldwide reach of Newsflare’s network will enhance the value on offer to existing and prospective clients.”

“For ViralHog, this partnership with Newsflare represents a remarkable opportunity to expand the reach of our premium user-generated videos,” added Ryan Bartholomew, founder of ViralHog. “We are excited to join forces with Newsflare, leveraging their global network and industry-leading platform to bring our well-loved viral video content to publishers and producers worldwide. Together, we will redefine the user-generated video landscape and continue to deliver unbeatable value to our customers. With over 13 million subscribers, ViralHog is the third most-viewed YouTube Channel in the United States, further solidifying our position as the dominant supplier of exclusive user-generated content.”