ADVERTISEMENT

Writer, actor and comedian Sophie Willan has signed a first-look deal with Alma’s Not Normal producer Expectation.

The partnership covers both scripted and non-scripted projects.

Willan is the star of the hit BBC comedy Alma’s Not Normal, which she created, wrote and executive produced alongside Nerys Evans, Expectation’s creative director for scripted. The second series recently wrapped on BBC Two.

Willan said: “I’m thrilled to embark on this new creative journey with Expectation! After years of collaboration, Nerys and I have developed a fantastic creative shorthand, and I truly feel supported by her and the entire team. I love working with Expectation because they strike a perfect balance between giving you creative freedom and autonomy whilst also providing invaluable guidance with their expertise in tele. I’m also looking forward to collaborating with other team members on non-factual projects. Watch this space—exciting things are on the horizon.”

Evans said: “Working with Sophie is an absolute privilege. I never fail to be impressed by her creativity and work ethic; she manages to write with such heart and intelligence, and her brilliantly unique, unflinching view of the world is exactly what we need more of in television. We look forward to bringing to life more of Sophie’s incredible authentic characters in other scripted commissions and also unleashing her plethora of thought-provoking ideas in the unscripted genre.”