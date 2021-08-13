Electric Entertainment Hires Warner Bros. Alum

ADVERTISEMENT

Electric Entertainment has appointed Warner Bros. veteran Anthony Tapay as director of programming and operations.

In the newly created position, Tapay will oversee programming, strategy and operations for ElectricNOW’s FAST linear service, as well as the ElectricNOW app. He will report directly to Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment.

Prior to this appointment, Tapay was with Warner Bros. Entertainment for 15 years. Most recently, he was the executive director of business technology and workplace solutions. In this position, he used technology solutions to support business and distribution groups and managed Warner Bros.’ technology portfolio of business applications. He also partnered with Worldwide Television Distribution to implement cutting-edge technology to drive productive business results.

Devlin said, “This is an exciting time for our OTT FAST channel, ElectricNOW, as its distribution platforms are rapidly expanding, and consumer engagement is dramatically increasing. Our ElectricNOW streaming app continues to add new platforms, and viewership has climbed beyond our projections. We look forward to Anthony’s leadership, driving us into the next phase of our ElectricNOW streaming initiative.”