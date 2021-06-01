Dori Media Taps Joshua Mintz as Chief Content Officer

ADVERTISEMENT

Dori Media Group has appointed Emmy-winning executive producer Joshua Mintz as chief content officer.

Mintz’s career in the television industry spans more than 30 years, with leadership and production positions at four of the most important Hispanic TV networks in the U.S. and Mexico: TV Azteca, Telemundo, Televisa and Univision. In 2014, Mintz received three International Emmy Award nominations and won the first-ever Emmy Award given for best Non-English Language US Primetime Program for the record-breaking El Señor de los Cielos.

He will report to Givon Snir, head of content at Dori Media International.

Nadav Palti, CEO and president of Dori Media Group, commented: “The appointment of Joshua reflects our growing ambition to expand our international portfolio, and the level of success Dori Media’s international formats continue to achieve. Consumer demand for TV and video consumption is fundamentally changing and we are keen to ensure we stay close to our network partners to provide them with the content their viewers desire. Joshua and I know each other very well having worked together in the industry for a very long time and we have built a very strong relationship together—I have no doubt that his experience and success in the industry will help us accomplish our goals.”

Mintz commented: “I am looking forward to getting started and to join the team following the success Dori Media formats have had over the years. I am certainly delighted to be working with Nadav and Dori Media after all these years and it’s great to see how forward-looking Dori Media is in terms of its approach. This is particularly true when you consider how the pandemic has accelerated the need for innovative approaches to providing content, just when networks need it the most.”