Digital Dimension Entertainment Group Appoints New Execs

Digital Dimension Entertainment Group (DDEG) has appointed Annie Cliche and Paul Griffin to senior executive positions.

Cliche will join as supervising producer for DDEG’s Meduzarts Animation Studio and Saturday Animation Studio, while Griffin will join as animation supervisor for Meduzarts. Cliche and Griffin both have a wealth of experience working on TV and film projects.

In her new role, Cliche will work to ensure that productions across both Meduzarts and Saturday Animation Studio are delivered on time and on budget. She will also offer support to producers across all production teams. Prior to joining DDEG, she was a VFX producer for DNEG, where she worked on the 2022 film Death on the Nile, as well as Disney’s Togo. Other projects she was involved with are Arrival, Deadpool and Game of Thrones, all for RodeoFX.

“Annie brings with her a wealth of knowledge and problem-solving skills, from pre-production through delivery,” said Louis-Simon Menard, president and CEO of DDEG. “Her positive energy and collaborative nature have allowed her to develop strong relationships with both clients and colleagues as she accompanies them throughout every stage of a project.”

Griffin will serve as the animation supervisor on Meduzarts’ series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas. He will work to ensure that the director’s vision is translated to the animation team, and he will manage the team’s efforts as it brings the project to life. He has extensive experience as an animation supervisor and consultant, having worked on projects such as Lord of the Rings: Return of the King and King Kong for Weta Digital; Mr. and Mrs. Smith and Fantastic Four for Bardel Entertainment; The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button for Image Metrics; District 9 for Image Engine Design; Happy Feet 2 for Dr. D Studios; and season three of The LeBrons for CounterPunch Studios.

“Paul’s diverse background in animation supervision, as well as his roles as producer/executive producer and VFX Supervisor on numerous projects, brings tremendous talent to Meduzarts as we deliver one of our biggest projects to date: Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas!” said Menard.