DDEG & Lex+Otis Form KRAKN Animation

ADVERTISEMENT

Digital Dimension Entertainment Group (DDEG) and Lex+Otis have formed the joint venture studio KRAKN Animation, which has locations in Montreal and Los Angeles.

Led by Louis-Simon Menard, CEO and president of DDEG, and Jay Oliva, founder and CEO of Lex+Otis, KRAKN will provide preproduction and animation services across real-time 2D and 3D series and features.

Digital Dimension’s Meduzarts Animation studio has recently been collaborating with Oliva and The Stone Quarry Animation on Netflix’s Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas. Lex+Otis is fresh off the launch of Netflix’s anime hit Trese.

“Our mutual passion for immersive and engaging storytelling and desire for doing things differently is what unites us,” said Menard. “DDEG’s Meduzarts Animation has been collaborating with Lex+Otis on several noteworthy projects for years. The creation of an integrated animation studio became a natural next step for both companies.”

“I’ve long been an admirer of Digital Dimension and their groundbreaking work as one of the top animation studios in the world, so the opportunity to collaborate and finally be part of a studio together with them is a dream come true,” Oliva added. “Both creatively and technologically, Lex+Otis and Digital Dimension strive to push animation to its limits, and both studios have filled their rosters with some of the finest animation talent in the world. Further, both studios rank among the best in the business, in particular with regard to real-time 3D animation. Pooling our mutual talents and visionary approaches will truly bring the best of both worlds to KRAKN.”