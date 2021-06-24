eOne Appoints EVP of Scripted Television

ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment One (eOne) has tapped Gabriel Marano as executive VP of scripted television.

In his new role, Marano will oversee the development of Hasbro IP and will also be instrumental in all scripted development. Prior to joining eOne, Marano served as senior VP of drama programming and development at FOX.

Jacqueline Sacerio, executive VP of scripted television, will add oversight for the company’s extensive roster of first-look and pod deals to her responsibilities.

Marano and Sacerio report to Pancho Mansfield, president of global scripted television.

Mansfield commented: “We’re delighted that Gabe is joining us as we expand our leadership team. With his impeccable taste, tremendous breadth of experience and great working relationships across the industry, he will be a wonderful asset, and I couldn’t be happier to work with him again.”

“I’m thrilled to return to my studio roots to help shape eOne’s impressive development slate and especially excited to be working with the amazing Hasbro IP,” said Marano. “I have grown up with so many of these properties and can’t wait to bring them to life. I’m looking forward to working with Mike Lombardo, Pancho Mansfield and the tremendous creative talent across the company.”