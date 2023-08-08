Content Americas Opens 2024 Copro Pitch

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2024 Content Americas Copro Pitch has opened for entries and is accepting early-stage scripted series and documentaries from established producers from Latin America, Spain and Portugal looking for international co-production partnerships.

The winner of the pitch will receive a $20,000 marketing prize. Shortlisted projects will be showcased live at Content Americas, which is taking place from January 23 to 25 in Miami.

The deadline for entries is November 17, and successful submissions will be notified if they have been selected to pitch by December 8.

The number of confirmed buyers attending Content Americas has already hit 300, passing 500 delegates with exhibitors, commissioners and co-producers.