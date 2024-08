ADVERTISEMENT

Comedy Central has licensed the rights to library episodes of Family Guy, which will air for the first time within the Paramount bouquet of brands.

The adult animation is set to launch on the channel with an all-day marathon on Labor Day, September 2, and will then join the prime-time lineup on September 3.

Family Guy is a 20th Television Animation production and is distributed by Disney Entertainment. It was created by Seth MacFarlane, who also executive produces alongside showrunners Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin, among others.

Family Guy has won and been nominated for numerous Emmy Awards throughout the years. It became the second animated series in television history to be honored with a nomination for outstanding comedy series. MacFarlane, who voices Peter Griffin, Stewie Griffin, Brian Griffin and Glenn Quagmire, won the 2016, 2017 and 2019 Emmys for outstanding character voice-over performance and was nominated in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2021. Alex Borstein, who voices Lois Griffin, won the 2018 Emmy in the same category and was nominated again in 2024.

“We are excited to welcome Family Guy to Comedy Central, joining the best in adult animation alongside South Park, Futurama and Beavis and Butt-Head, among others,” said Laurel Weir, executive VP and head of programming at SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks. “Delivering bold, irreverent and culturally impactful content to our fans is our top priority, which makes Family Guy the perfect complement to our robust adult animation slate.”