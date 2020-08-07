Amazon Studios Pacts with Lizzo, Orders A League of Their Own Reboot

ADVERTISEMENT

Among a series of announcements from Amazon Studios is news of an A League of Their Own series reboot, as well as a first-look deal with Lizzo.

The reinterpretation of A League of Their Own—from executive producers and co-creators Abbi Jacobson (Broad City), who also stars, and Will Graham (Mozart in the Jungle)—evokes the spirit of the original 1992 sports comedy while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters.

The series stars Jacobson and Chanté Adams, alongside Emmy nominee D’Arcy Carden, BAFTA winner Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, Roberta Colindrez and Priscilla Delgado, with recurring guest stars Molly Ephraim, Kate Berlant and Melanie Field. A League of Their Own is from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television in association with Field Trip Productions.

Meanwhile, Lizzo will work with Amazon Studios to create TV projects that will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories.

“I’m so excited to partner with the amazing team at Amazon,” said Lizzo. “Thank you to Jen Salke and the rest of the team for making this dream come true. I can’t wait to get started and share my vision with the world.”

Additionally, Amazon Studios has revealed The Pack, a new global unscripted series that celebrates the unrivaled bond between dogs and their human companions. Hosted by Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn and her canine co-host Lucy, the series features twelve teams of dogs and their humans on an epic adventure across multiple continents. Filmed earlier this year, Amazon Original series The Pack will premiere later in 2020 on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories.