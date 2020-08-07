MYE Launches Premium Content Division

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Yudin’s New York-based production company MY Entertainment (MYE) has unveiled a new premium content division, One Foot Forward Entertainment.

Joanna Zwickel is on board as the new division’s head of development, reporting to Yudin, the president of the company, and COO Joe Townley. In her new role, Zwickel will oversee MYE’s move into premium content targeted at all major streaming services. Zwickel joins MYE from MRC Studios, where she served as VP of TV development. Her recent projects include Hulu’s Fyre Fraud, NBCUniversal/Peacock’s Angelyne, AMC/Sundance’s true-crime series No One Saw a Thing and HBO’s Liberty: Mother of Exiles.

While One Foot Forward Entertainment focuses on the booming premium-content marketplace, MYE will continue to produce non-scripted entertainment under the MY Entertainment brand.

Zwickel said: “I have long been impressed by the forward-thinking leadership at MY Entertainment—and that has never been more obvious than in these challenging times. Michael and his team have maintained a thriving business model, while allowing room to change and grow as the industry continues to pivot towards streaming. I’m thrilled to join Michael’s team and excited about launching a premium content division to produce fresh and original programming with top-tier talent.”

Yudin said: “MY Entertainment has evolved over the years from the days of producing for only three national networks, through some of the first-ever branded entertainment successes, navigating 500 cable channels and now an infinite number of platforms and devices to consume content. We have always been able to successfully answer the call to supply quality ‘sticky’ content that has proven to be rating successes whatever the requirement. We are therefore thrilled to have Joanna lead us into the world of streamers, where we believe we will continue in this same tradition.”