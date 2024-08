ADVERTISEMENT

All3Media International is heading to MIP Africa with a bevy of highlights for the region, ranging from brand-new police procedurals and young adult dramas to blue-chip wildlife series.

Leading off All3Media International’s scripted slate, Ellis is an atmospheric new police procedural starring Sharon D. Clarke (Showtrial, Rocketman). The 3×2-hour drama, produced by Company Pictures for Channel 5 and Acorn TV, follows tenacious cop DCI Amma Ellis (Clarke) as she is dropped into failing investigations. In each episode, Ellis arrives at a different police station, where she will have to win over the local detectives and immerse herself in the cases.

Sales Executive Lizzy Ribeiro, who will be attending MIP Africa, said: “Ellis introduces us to one of the most endearing, original police detectives to arrive on our screens in recent years. And with the creative team at Company Pictures—producers of acclaimed detective dramas such as Van der Valk—behind it, buyers can be sure this will be a compelling watch for their viewers.”

The 6×1-hour crime drama Critical Incident comes from Matchbox Pictures for Stan in Australia. While on patrol for a teenage suspect, Senior Constable Zilifcar “Zil” Ahmed (Akshay Khanna, Polite Society) pursues Dalia (Zoë Boe, Total Control), and in the chaos of the pursuit, a bystander is critically injured. When he discovers Dalia was not the perpetrator, the intense public scrutiny combined with the pressure of the critical incident investigation creates an unbearable burden for Zil, who becomes obsessed with pinning something on Dalia.

Ribeiro commented, “Inspired by creator Sarah Bassiuoni’s real-life experiences working as a lawyer in Western Sydney’s juvenile justice system, Critical Incident delivers an authentic, nuanced depiction of the complex world of policing and criminality.”

Dance School is an edgy and diverse 6×30-minute series about a group of young adults with a passion for dance. The show gives a voice to what it’s like to be a young person in an inner city today, featuring young adults as they see themselves: emotionally complicated, independently minded and trying to make their way in a world with more barriers than easy passes.

Ribeiro said, “We know audiences will quickly fall in love with Dance School’s Chapeltown Collective. Produced for Channel 4 by Duck Soup Films, creators of the groundbreaking Lost Boys & Fairies, this high-energy drama features inspiring, universally relevant stories celebrating resilience, determination and spirit, all combined with irresistible dance routines.”

With regard to unscripted, All3Media International is bringing out Jesus: Crown of Thorns from Nutopia (The Last Czars). Produced in association with Fox Nation in the U.S., the 4×1-hour series reimagines Jesus Christ’s story as a political thriller set against the backdrop of the turbulent times in which he emerged as a revolutionary figure.

“We can’t wait to introduce buyers to this powerful docudrama,” Ribeiro commented. “Combining action-packed, character-led drama with a rigorous historical underpinning, the series vividly brings to life the real people caught up in the extraordinary story.”

Rounding out the slate, the five-part blue-chip wildlife series Parenthood—produced for BBC One by Silverback Films (Wild Isles, The Hunt)—tells stories of devotion, ingenuity and sacrifice as animals go to extreme lengths to ensure the survival of their young. It was filmed over three years across six continents using the latest 8K technology.

Ribeiro said, “This definitive series on life’s greatest challenge is full of epic storytelling, breathtaking moments and engaging characters, delivering a universal message about the importance of preserving the natural world that will be essential viewing for audiences in Africa—and around the globe.”

Ribeiro added: “The past 12 months have seen a number of significant deals in Africa, including Prime Video Africa’s acquisition of Luti Media’s innovative and diverse entertainment series In Love & Toxic: Blue Therapy—our first unscripted deal with the platform—and Studio Lambert’s acclaimed coming-of-age comedy-drama Boarders. With premium content in strong demand, MIP Africa offers a fantastic opportunity to present our multi-genre slate to buyers from across the continent, and we’ve lined up a wide selection of brand-new content that we know will appeal.”