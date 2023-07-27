More Than 200 Buyers Registered for NATPE Global

ADVERTISEMENT

NATPE Global has revealed that more than 200 buyers from 34 countries have registered to attend the 2024 event in January.

Key executives from A&E Networks, Prime Video, Blue Ant Media, ¡HOLA! TV, National Geographic Channel, Paramount+, Pluto TV, REELZ Channel, Roku, SVT, TelevisaUnivision, TV Globo and Warner Bros. Discovery have confirmed.

The conference and marketplace will feature keynote presentations, including from producer and Epyllion CEO Matthew Ball, panel discussions, buyer spotlights, exhibition pavilions, screenings and exclusive networking opportunities. It will take place at the InterContinental Miami from January 16 to 18.

“NATPE Global is uniquely positioned as a genuine international marketplace,” said Claire Macdonald, executive director of NATPE Global. “Coupled with an all-encompassing approach to the media industry, this 60-year-strong event stands apart from other more niche and regional events. It’s time for North America to finally host an authentically global one-stop shop for the content industry.”