YouTube Creates $100 Million Content Fund to Amplify Black Voices

YouTube has set up a $100 million fund to help amplify Black voices through new content on the platform, lining up Bear Witness, Take Action, a global conversation on racial justice hosted by Common and Keke Palmer, as the first project.

Bear Witness, Take Action will be structured with roundtable discussions and panels, live moments, musical tributes and more. Moderators include Jemele Hill, Roland S. Martin and Soledad O’Brien; panelists include Ambers Closet, Kimberlé Crenshaw, Patrisse Cullors, Kimberly N. Foster, Alicia Garza, Roxane Gay, Eddie Glaude, Andrew Hawkins, Kimberly Jones, Jouelzy, MN FATS, Prince EA, Rashad Robinson, Bakari Sellers, Michael Skolnik, Chaz Smith and Baratunde Thurston; special guests Tremayne Anchrum, Carmelo Anthony, AyChristeneGames, Danielle Bainbridge, Essang Bassey, Shalom Blac, Asante Blackk, Sterling K. Brown, Hakeem Butler, Duke Dawson, De’arra & Ken, Khadi Don, Rasul Douglas, Teala Dunn, Bryce Hall, Skai Jackson, Jamilla & Que, Jarvis Landry, Alonzo Lerone, Indya Moore, Jeff Okudah, Laviska Shenault Jr., Bryan Stevenson, sWooZie and Wilmer Valderrama.

The event will also feature musical performances from John Legend and Trey Songz. Viewers will be encouraged to donate to support the Equal Justice Initiative directly on the YouTube live stream.

The special is produced by SpringHill Entertainment, Fly on the Wall and Byron Phillips. Reginald Hudlin serves as executive producer and showrunner.

“I support the Black Lives Matter movement and I think it’s imperative that we help amplify Black voices and continue the conversation about meaningful change and racial justice,” said Susanne Daniels, global head of original content for YouTube. “YouTube has a unique ability to unite creators, artists and powerful voices within the Black community to encourage the world to stand up and speak out for racial justice.”

“The execution of George Floyd—and Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery—has led to unprecedented protests for racial justice in every part of our nation—and globally. And it started in part because 17-year-old Darnella Frazier defiantly and courageously recorded the video that has forced us all to confront what we were seeing and name it,” said Malika Saada Saar, a civil and human rights lawyer and social impact human rights lead at YouTube. “Video can be a powerful human rights tool, for bearing witness to injustice and Bear Witness, Take Action will be part of that hope and urgent call for change.”