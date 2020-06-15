World Screen Unveils New Multimedia Digital Editions

ADVERTISEMENT

The June Digital Editions of World Screen, TV Kids, TV Real and TV Listings feature a range of multimedia elements and a brand-new look to make them easier to read on laptops and tablets.

These enhanced editions include embedded video, links to our market-leading video portal, WorldScreenings.com, and more in an elegant, user-friendly design targeted to on-the-go reading.

World Screen

Back in Time: A look at the latest trends in period drama. Watch a video interview with Electric Entertainment’s Dean Devlin. Plus a Q&A with ProSiebenSat.1’s Henrik Pabst and WorldScreenings spotlights on Russia Television and Radio/Sovtelexport and SIC International Distribution.

TV Kids

Looking for Laughs: Distributors and producers on the keys to making kids laugh. Watch a panel on distribution trends with CAKE’s Tom van Waveren, eOne Family & Brands’ Monica Candiani, Jetpack Distribution’s Dominic Gardiner and Toon2Tango’s Ulli Stoef, and an interview with Serious Lunch’s Genevieve Dexter.

TV Real

Call of the Wild: Spotlighting new techniques in wildlife filmmaking. Plus a Q&A with CuriosityStream’s John Hendricks.

TV Listings

Spring/summer highlights from numerous companies, including links to trailers.