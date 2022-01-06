Woodcut Media Alum Launches New Production Company

Thursday, January 6, 2022
Chelsea Regan


Derren Lawford, former creative director of Woodcut Media, has launched the new production company DARE Pictures.

DARE Pictures will focus on creating a range of premium content for the U.K. and international market, with diversity and inclusivity at its core. The London-based company will produce documentaries, drama, film and podcasts.

Lawford’s DARE currently has a number of projects in development with talent from Europe, Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and North America, with announcements to come.

During his seven-year tenure at Woodcut Media, Lawford oversaw development and strategy and secured commissions, co-productions and program finance opportunities. He executive produced a trio of documentaries that sold to Netflix: Generation RevolutionMandela, My Dad and Me; and Cut From a Different Cloth. Other notable EP credits include Fiennes: Return to the Nile, The Ivy and Football: A Brief History by Alfie Allen.

Over the last five years, Lawford has also independently helped develop and mentor more than 20 feature documentary filmmakers and projects worldwide.

Lawford said: “DARE Pictures is primed as a new breed of production studio that takes a progressive and transnational approach in uncovering impactful ideas, whilst shining a light on creative talent across multiple cultures and backgrounds from around the world. It’s both a bold and boutique approach to developing, producing and financing incredible stories, which is why DARE is positioned as a unique hub where independent and commercial creators can come together united in a commitment to compelling and premium programming with purpose. As a company, we stand for diversity, allyship, representation and empowerment and endeavor to reflect those values in everything we do.”











