ADVERTISEMENT

Six new music-based FAST channels from Stingray have become available on VIZIO WatchFree+.

The newly launched channels include Stingray Flashback 70s, Stingray Remember the 80s, Stingray Country Greats, Stingray SPA, Stingray Easy Listening and Stingray Nothin’ but the 90s.

These new additions join Stingray’s lineup of TikTok Radio, Stingray Hot Country, Stingray Greatest Hits, Stingray Hit List, Stingray Classic Rock, Stingray Soul Storm, Qello Concerts by Stingray, Stingray Cozy Café, Stingray Stargaze, ZenLIFE by Stingray, Stingray Naturescape and Stingray Cityscapes, all already available on WatchFree+.

“We are thrilled to broaden our collaboration with VIZIO and bring more of our expertly curated music channels to the WatchFree+ audience,” said Rick Bergan, head of content distribution for the U.S. at Stingray. “This expansion allows us to reach even more music fans across the United States, offering them free access to a diverse range of genres and moods, perfectly suited for any occasion. VIZIO is a key partner in our efforts to make great music accessible everywhere.”