Mediapro’s OneSoccer to Air Concacaf Gold Cups in Canada

Mediapro Canada has secured exclusive broadcast rights in Canada to all national team tournaments organized by Concacaf from 2020 to 2023.

OneSoccer, Mediapro’s dedicated soccer service, will serve as the exclusive home to a total of 13 tournaments and up to 300 games over the four-year period, starting with live coverage of the 2020 Women’s Olympic qualifying tournament later this month. The top two teams will qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games women’s soccer tournament in Japan.

The package of national team tournaments also includes the prestigious Concacaf Gold Cup, the men’s national team competition, in 2021 and 2023, and the women’s equivalent, the 2022 Concacaf Women’s Championship. OneSoccer will provide live and exclusive coverage of each and every one of the 31 games over the course of the 2021 men’s tournament. (Concacaf is the continental confederation encompassing the 41 soccer associations in North and Central America and the Caribbean.)

In 2020, OneSoccer will provide live coverage of the Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico, as well as coverage of the Concacaf Women’s U20 Championship in the Dominican Republic, the 2020 Concacaf U20 Championship and the 2020 Concacaf Women’s U17 Championship.

OneSoccer will also broadcast coverage from the 2021 Concacaf U17 Championship and the 2021 Concacaf Women’s U20 Championship, followed by the 2022 Concacaf Women’s Championship. OneSoccer’s Concacaf schedules in 2022 will be completed with coverage of the Concacaf U20 Championship and Women’s U17 Championship.