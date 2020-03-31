Trioscope Studios & Truly*Adventurous Align for The Havana Job Series

ADVERTISEMENT

Trioscope Studios has partnered with Truly*Adventurous to adapt Greg Nichols’ article “The Havana Job” as a television series.

The Havana Job series will follow a trio of CIA agents bungling their way into Fidel Castro’s clutches during an attempt to bug diplomatic offices in Havana. Barely avoiding the firing squad, they are sentenced to the notorious Cuban prison The Isle of Pines. Michael LeSieur (Keeping Up With The Joneses) will write the adaptation.

Truly*Adventurous co-founders Nichols and Matthew Pearl are executive producing the series alongside L.C. Crowley, Brandon Barr, Greg Jonkajtys and Brian Lavin for Trioscope Studios.