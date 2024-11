ADVERTISEMENT

The Grand Prix Japan Prize, presented to the most outstanding work among the nine programs presented during the Japan Prize Festival, was awarded to Jumping Ibex and Deutsche Welle’s Can I Hug You?

The documentary takes place in the religious city of Qom in Iran, where women face restrictions in the name of sexual safety. A man named Hossein grew up in this environment, but as a young boy, became a victim of rape and sexual abuse by men himself. He carried this secret into adulthood, until now. With the support of his wife Elahe, he confronts his trauma.

The final Japan Prize Festival ceremony also saw the two winners of the proposal pitch receive awards. Matata & Friends on Safari, produced by Buni Media and presented by Ross Franks, received the award for best proposal. Into the Light, produced by the South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation and presented by Leila Osman Khamis, received the award for outstanding proposal.

Matata & Friends on Safari combines puppetry, 2D animation and live action. Matata, a puppet wildlife ranger, and two hosts visit wildlife and talk directly to puppet animals and other creatures, learning what their lives are like. It addresses the effects of climate change and how children can take part in fighting against it.

Into the Light is a documentary that centers on a man who went blind during then-Sudan’s long civil war. It shows different aspects of the issues people with disabilities face and how they wrestle with the problems.

The Japan Prize is organized by NHK.