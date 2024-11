ADVERTISEMENT

The 51st edition of the Japan Prize Festival Week, organized by NHK, is set to take place from November 18 to 21 to celebrate the winners of each division, awarded earlier this year, and reveal the overall Grand Prix winner.

Among the titles that will be presented and celebrated during the week are the winners of the best works categories, including NRK’s The Fantus Show, awarded in the preschool division; Colonelle films’ Death to the Bikini!, winner of the primary 6-12 group; and Kraken Films and LCP-Assemblée Nationale’s Kabul Beauty, awarded in the youth category for ages 12 to 18.

Jumping Ibex and Deutsche Welle’s Can I Hug You?, which won the lifelong learning, above-18 division, will also be presented and celebrated.

Titles that won awards of honor that will be presented are That Felt Kinda Weird…?’s I Love ‘Mee’ (preschool), La Quiaca’s We want to say (primary), Canada’s Lou (youth) and the Netherlands’ Letter to San Saw Htway (lifelong learning). Norway’s A New Kind of Wilderness, which won a special prize, will also be presented.

Throughout the week, screenings of the nine award-winning works will be held, along with discussion among peers and in-depth talks with the creators of each program. The Grand Prix will then be judged by 12 producers and media professionals representing 12 countries and regions.

Established in 1965, the Japan Prize is an international competition dedicated to educational content, celebrating the power of media in fostering people’s aspirations to further learn, reflect and empathize. This year’s competition received 423 entries and proposals, the largest in its history, from 59 countries and regions.