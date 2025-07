ADVERTISEMENT

HBO has ordered a third and final season of Lisa Kudrow’s The Comeback, 20 years after the first season and 10 years after the second.

“No matter what the industry throws at her, Valerie Cherish is a survivor,” said Amy Gravitt, executive VP of comedy programming for HBO and Max. “On the 20th Anniversary of her debut, Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow have brilliantly scripted her return to HBO, and we can’t wait to see that.”

Season three is set to begin production this summer. It will debut on HBO and HBO Max in 2026.

Michael Patrick King and Kudrow said, “Valerie Cherish has found her way back to the current television landscape. Neither of us are surprised she did.”