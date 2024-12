ADVERTISEMENT

Sky Deutschland has clinched a new deal for Bundesliga rights from 2025/26 through 2028/29.

The platform will remain the main partner of the Bundesliga, delivering 538 of the 617 matches of the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga live, 496 exclusively. The acquired rights are valid for all distribution channels across Germany, Austria, Switzerland and other German-speaking territories in Europe.

Barny Mills, CEO of Sky Deutschland, noted, “Sky remains the home of the Bundesliga. This is a fantastic result for football fans, Bundesliga clubs and Sky. Sky has secured more games, the most games and the best games. Going forward, Sky Sport will offer fans 80 percent of all games exclusively and 100 percent of the top matches and more. We are thus strengthening our position as the leading sports provider in the long term and contributing to the growth of the league.”