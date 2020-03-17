Series Mania Plans Digital Forum

ADVERTISEMENT

With the cancellation of this year’s Series Mania in Lille, organizers are launching the Series Mania Digital Forum, an online platform that provides industry professionals an opportunity to view many of the key components of the original event.

The Series Mania Digital Forum will be available online from March 25 to April 7, with a cost of €90. The Digital Forum will include video pitches of the 16 selected projects in the Co-Pro Pitching sessions, selected events from the UGC Writers Campus Pitching sessions, video pitches from the Franco-Israeli residency, Coming Next From sessions (in collaboration with SODEC, TVFI and German Films) and curated series from its Buyers Showcase. The Series Mania Digital Forum will be available at seriesmaniadigital.com.

Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania, said: “Today, the Series Mania Forum is a major professional event for European and international decision-makers. It is also a key rendezvous in the industry’s international agenda. At their request, the Series Mania Forum team had to provide continuity solutions, the mere cancellation of all pitching sessions being too detrimental to creation and industry. As such, we are delighted to provide the Series Mania Digital Forum. In the face of adversity, we had to adapt in order to offer industry professionals a prime follow-up of activity, essential to a future recovery that we all hope for.”