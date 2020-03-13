Saturday, March 14, 2020
Home / Top Stories / L.A. Screenings Independents Canceled

L.A. Screenings Independents Canceled

Kristin Brzoznowski 14 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Following ongoing developments resulting from the coronavirus, Events TM and NATPE have decided to cancel L.A. Screenings Independents, originally scheduled for May.

“The health and safety of all those involved with all of our events, including L.A. Screenings Independents, is our highest priority and we make this decision after closely monitoring the situation and conversations with the appropriate authorities,” Isabella Marquez of Events TM and JP Bommel, NATPE’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

At this time, the remainder of the NATPE 2020 event roster is moving forward as planned.

This follows on yesterday’s news that Disney, NBCUniversal, Sony, ViacomCBS and Warner Bros. have decided to explore alternative options to hosting the L.A. Screenings in Los Angeles.











Tags

About Kristin Brzoznowski

Kristin Brzoznowski is the executive editor of World Screen. She can be reached at [email protected]

ALSO READ

Paul Anderson Exits Network 10

Paul Anderson is leaving his role as CEO of Network 10 and executive VP for Australia and New Zealand at ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI).

Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2020 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.