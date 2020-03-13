L.A. Screenings Independents Canceled

ADVERTISEMENT

Following ongoing developments resulting from the coronavirus, Events TM and NATPE have decided to cancel L.A. Screenings Independents, originally scheduled for May.

“The health and safety of all those involved with all of our events, including L.A. Screenings Independents, is our highest priority and we make this decision after closely monitoring the situation and conversations with the appropriate authorities,” Isabella Marquez of Events TM and JP Bommel, NATPE’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

At this time, the remainder of the NATPE 2020 event roster is moving forward as planned.

This follows on yesterday’s news that Disney, NBCUniversal, Sony, ViacomCBS and Warner Bros. have decided to explore alternative options to hosting the L.A. Screenings in Los Angeles.