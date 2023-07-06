Samsung TV Plus’s Jennifer Batty & Aline Jabbour Join FAST Festival

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Batty, head of content acquisition for Samsung TV Plus, and Aline Jabbour, the service’s business development director for Latin America, are to deliver a joint keynote during the FAST Festival, taking place July 25 and 26. You can register for the event here for free.

Batty heads up content acquisition for the Samsung service in Europe, while Jabbour leads the content strategy for LatAm. Launched in Europe in 2019, Samsung TV Plus has more than 1,000 channels across 16 markets in the region across news, entertainment, sports and movies. It offers a free next generation of TV experience to help brands engage with hard-to-reach streaming audiences via a CTV platform. The Samsung TV Plus free streaming app is preinstalled on Samsung Smart TVs manufactured from 2017 onward, giving users instant access to a variety of over 130 live channels, with no subscriptions, registrations or monthly fees.

The FAST Festival will explore the booming FAST and AVOD segment, delivering keynotes and panels with leading FAST channel operators, AVOD acquisition executives and distributors. It will be streamed live and available on-demand on www.FastFest.tv. Unlike other events requiring hefty registration fees, attendance to the FAST Festival is free, offering sponsors the opportunity to reach executives who subscribe to our five daily newsletters. Our virtual festivals attract an average of 1,700 participants.

The roster of speakers already announced includes Tubi’s Adam Lewinson, Pluto TV’s Olivier Jollet, Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Decker, Fremantle’s Jens Richter, Banijay Rights’ Shaun Keeble, All3Media International’s Gary Woolf, ITV Studios’ Graham Haigh and Cineflix Rights’ Mike Gould. Look for more announcements in the coming weeks.

You can sign up for your free registration here.

For sponsorship opportunities, please go here.